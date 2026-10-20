Boliyaru crash: Murder case filed against absconding driver

MANGALURU: A complaint by the father of one of two youths killed in a collision near Boliyaru has led Konaje police to register a murder case against a pickup vehicle driver. The complainant, Ismail, has alleged that the driver deliberately rammed into the scooter carrying his son and his son’s friend following an earlier dispute.

The victims, Mohammed Zunaid (23) and Mohammed Afraz (23), were residents of Ukkuda in Kinya village of Ullal taluk. Zunaid was Ismail’s son, while Afraz was his neighbour and friend.

According to the complaint, Zunaid was employed as a labourer at Global Market in Kallapu. He returned home after work on October 19 and left on a scooter with Afraz at approximately 1.30 pm.

The complaint states that the two youths had an altercation with Hafeez alias Appi, a local pickup vehicle driver, near Rantadka Cross at around 4 pm. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a fight, though the exact issue that triggered the confrontation has not been specified.

After the altercation, the youths left on their scooter towards Mudipu. Hafeez allegedly pursued them in his pickup vehicle and caught up with them near the Indian Oil petrol pump at Boliyaru.

The driver is accused of deliberately crashing the pickup vehicle into the rear of the scooter. The impact caused the scooter to overturn and threw both riders onto the road. An electricity pole nearby was also broken in the collision.

Both youths suffered serious injuries to their heads and bodies. The complaint alleges that the driver left the damaged pickup vehicle at the scene and escaped.

Local residents rushed the injured youths to hospitals. Zunaid was taken to Kanachur Hospital in Deralakatte, while Afraz was admitted to K.S. Hegde Hospital. Both later died despite receiving treatment.

The incident initially came to light as a road accident. However, the complaint and information reportedly provided by eyewitnesses raised suspicions that the collision was deliberate and connected to the earlier confrontation. Police are investigating these allegations to determine the precise circumstances of the deaths.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy confirmed that the case had been registered as murder.

“Considering the circumstances, it appears to be a case of murder. A murder case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted. All the facts will come to light after a detailed investigation,” he said.

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Following Ismail’s complaint, Konaje police registered Crime No. 112/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with murder.

Hafeez alias Appi is absconding, and police have intensified efforts to locate him. Investigators are looking into the reported fight, the movements of the two youths after the confrontation and the circumstances of the collision near the petrol pump.

Police are expected to gather further evidence and examine eyewitness accounts to determine whether the pickup vehicle was intentionally used to cause the deaths. The allegations against the driver are under investigation, and the sequence of events will be established through the ongoing probe.