Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gets UAE golden visa

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the expanding list of Indian celebrities who have been given the United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a picture of him receiving the golden visa. He mentioned that having shot multiple films at the location, he can say with first-hand experience that UAE is a “great destination to film”. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE government for the honour.

The UAE golden visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, researchers in science and knowledge, outstanding students, as well journalists, doctors, writers and those with promising abilities.

Varun Dhavan’s upcoming movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’

Varun Dhawan has shot multiple films in the UAE, including Dishoom, which includes various sequences shot in Abu Dhabi. Street Dancer, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, was also shot in Dubai, UAE. The actor is eagerly anticipating the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, his next film alongside Kiara Advani. The comedy drama will be released in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Kiara just revealed the film’s release date and gave fans a sneak peek at the film in the form of a teaser. “We love together, we rejoice together – and that’s a family that remains together!” she captioned the video. Join us in celebrating… #JugJuggJeeyo will be released in theatres on June 24, 2022.”

Other Bollywood actors who have received the UAE golden visa

The UAE Golden Visa has been granted to a number of prominent Indian cinema stars. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor.

UAE issued golden visas to 44k residents

Since the inception of the long-term residence policy, almost 44,000 Dubai residents have acquired a golden visa.

The golden visa initiative was created in 2019 to recruit and retain talent from across the world, as well as to showcase the UAE as an excellent place to live and work. These visas are valid for five or ten years and are automatically renewed.

Eligibility to get UAE golden visa

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the Golden Visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.