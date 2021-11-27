Bollywood actress Mouni Roy latest to get UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

The star was handed the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the presence of UAE businessman and managing director of Kanz Jewels, Anil Dhanak.

Mouni Roy expressed her gratitude to Dubai government for awarding her the golden visa. Roy has been a regular visitor to Dubai and has been spotted at popular sites such as the Burj Al Arab, Love Lake and Dubai Safari Park in the past.

“Calling Dubai my second home is an understatement, as I spend more time here. I am deeply honoured to receive the Golden Visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy of the privilege. For me, Dubai is an ideal place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE,” Khaleej Times quoted Roy.

The UAE Golden Visa has been granted to a number of prominent Indian cinema stars. The list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farha Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sunil Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor.

UAE issued golden visas to 44k residents

Over 44,000 residents in Dubai have received the golden visa since the launch of the long-term residency scheme.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

Eligibility to get UAE golden visa

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as smart students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are now eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, the process for obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialised residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students and graduates.