Bollywood actress tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai: Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his younger daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, his elder daughter and Bollywood actor, Zoa Morani has also been infected, according to family sources.

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday.

According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19.

She had tested on Monday for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati.

Family members under quarantine

“Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation.

“Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani had said.

Bollywood career

The producer has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s “Ra.One”, “Chennai Express”, “Happy New Year” and “Dilwale”.

Zoa Morani worked in some of the Bollywood movies including “Always Kabhi Kabhi”, “Bhaag Johnny.”

As of Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,281 in India with the pandemic claiming 111 lives.

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the total cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

Source: With inputs from PTI

