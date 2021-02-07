Bollywood celebrities react to Uttarakhand glacier burst tragedy

Mumbai: Many Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, and Abhishek Kapoor reacted to the unfortunate glacier burst tragedy in Uttarakhand.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone’s safety there.”

Akshay Kumar also tweeted, “Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety.”

Actor Sonu Sood said that he is with the people of the state, “Uttarakhand, hum aapke saath hai,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza, put out strong statements about the climate change and how it is alarming,

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose Sushant Singh Rajput-led romantic-drama Kedarnath was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, prayed for the well being of people.

Central Board of Film Certification chief Joshi said he hopes Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and “no lives are endangered.”

A glacier burst in Reni village of Chamoli in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused a flash flood endangering the life of people living near the river bank.

The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project missing.