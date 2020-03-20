Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya convicts hanging

Mumbai: As the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged on Friday morning, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ritiesh Deshmukh praised the verdict, but also called for stricter laws for crime against women in India.

The four men — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, were hanged at 5.30 am inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

“Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow). Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!,” Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Taapsee said the “long long battle” of the family finally came to end.

“It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi,” she tweeted.

Actor Raveena Tandon also demanded swift justice in such cases in future.

“The planet is less 4 monsters. 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice. High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest,”she wrote on the microblogging site.

Actor Preity Zinta tweeted, “Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong.”

“If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya,” she added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Riteish said, “Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya… The wait has been long but the justice has been served.”

“A Mother’s resilience Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!!” Sushmita Sen posted.

Source: PTI

