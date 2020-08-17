Bollywood director Amar Kaushik to shoot his next film in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 17 : Bollywood director Amar Kaushik will shoot his next movie on the theme of conservation in Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said here on Monday.

The release said that Kaushik has met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and informed him about shooting his next movie in the mountainous state.

“Kaushik, who grew up in Arunachal, also informed that the film plans to have majority cast and crew from the state, thereby benefiting the locals.

Stating that film is the best way to promote tourism in the state, Khandu assured the director of all possible support,” said the release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Some of the films directed by Kaushik include “Aaba” (2017), “Stree” (2018) and “Bala” (2019).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Bollywood News
