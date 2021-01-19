Bollywood ecstatic after Team India’s historic victory in Brisbane

Mumbai, Jan 19 : From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood stars expressed their jubilance after the Indian cricket team on Tuesday secured a historic Test series win against Australia.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, thereby winning the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. The Indian team, despite the absence of their regular captain Virat Kohli and other key players, created history by becoming the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.

Bollywood stars were mighty impressed with the performance of the Indian team and took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement about the victory.

Here’s how they celebrated the win on social media:

Shah Rukh Khan: What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!

Akshay Kumar: Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly champions.

Ranveer Singh: Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!

Anil Kapoor: What a historic win for India!! Congrats to @ajinkyarahane88 for captaining such a young side to an amazing win! Great innings by @RealShubmanGill, @cheteshwar1 and @RishabhPant17!

Karan Johar: Incredible. What a historic win! Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!

Riteish Deshmukh: India Zindabad …..proud of you Team India – this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88

Angad Bedi: Yeahhhhhhhhhjj!!!!! @RishabhPant17 you just won over a fan for life!!!! #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy comes home

Saiyami Kher: Tears rolling down my eyes. The last time I got so emotional was at Wankhede when India lifted the WC. Take a bow Team India. Aye aye captain @ajinkyarahane88

Bobby Deol: Proud of #TeamIndia What an incredible win!

Pallavi Sharda: Oh what a series! Well done team india! #INDvsAUS

Ranvir Shorey: Congratulations and thanks for this proud moment, #TeamIndia! #INDvsAUS

Arjun Kanungo: #TEAMINDIA !! This one is special…Congratulations to the whole team! #INDvsAUS #IndiavsAustralia

Preity Zinta: OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking. What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.