Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was snapped in Mumbai. Sidharth donned a nude-coloured hoodie with contrasting red shoes and looked as fine-looking as ever. Actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Mumbai. Dressed in a blue denim outfit, the actor posed with the fans. Emraan Hashmi was clicked in Bandra. The ‘Azhar’ actor sported casual clothing.