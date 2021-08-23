Khans of Bollywood and list of their upcoming movies

Mumbai: It’s been a while since the movie-goers saw Khans of Bollywood spreading their magic on big screens. The unprecedented COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns kept the superstars including the Khans of Bollywood away from the sets, they are now back with a few promising releases in coming days.

Though there is a lot of fresh talent in the industry, the Khans of Bollywood–Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, and Saif have a loyal fan base. The actors are actively producing some great projects and their fans are eager to see them back.

Here’s the list of all those much-awaited movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan that will hit the screens in 2021-22.

Salman Khan

Antim: The Final Truth Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Kick 2 Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathan Untitled- A movie with Rajkumar Hirani Sanki Cameo in Brahmastra Operation Khukri Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Untitled- A movie with Atlee

Aamir Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha Mogul

Saif Ali Khan