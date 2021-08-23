Khans of Bollywood and list of their upcoming movies

Mumbai: It’s been a while since the movie-goers saw Khans of Bollywood spreading their magic on big screens. The unprecedented COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns kept the superstars including the Khans of Bollywood away from the sets, they are now back with a few promising releases in coming days.
Though there is a lot of fresh talent in the industry, the Khans of Bollywood–Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, and Saif have a loyal fan base. The actors are actively producing some great projects and their fans are eager to see them back.
Here’s the list of all those much-awaited movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan that will hit the screens in 2021-22.
Salman Khan
- Antim: The Final Truth
- Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha
- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
- Kick 2
- Tiger 3
Shah Rukh Khan
- Pathan
- Untitled- A movie with Rajkumar Hirani
- Sanki
- Cameo in Brahmastra
- Operation Khukri
- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
- Untitled- A movie with Atlee
Aamir Khan
- Laal Singh Chaddha
- Mogul
Saif Ali Khan
- Bhoot Police
- Bunty aur Babli 2
- Adipurush
- Go Goa Gone 2