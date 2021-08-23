Khans of Bollywood and list of their upcoming movies

Though there is a lot of fresh talent in the industry, the Khans of Bollywood–Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, and Saif have a loyal fan base

Updated: 23rd August 2021
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: It’s been a while since the movie-goers saw Khans of Bollywood spreading their magic on big screens. The unprecedented COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns kept the superstars including the Khans of Bollywood away from the sets, they are now back with a few promising releases in coming days.

Here’s the list of all those much-awaited movies of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan that will hit the screens in 2021-22.

Salman Khan

  1. Antim: The Final Truth
  2. Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha
  3. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
  4. Kick 2
  5. Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan

  1. Pathan
  2. Untitled- A movie with Rajkumar Hirani
  3. Sanki
  4. Cameo in Brahmastra
  5. Operation Khukri
  6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  7. Untitled- A movie with Atlee

Aamir Khan

  1. Laal Singh Chaddha
  2. Mogul

Saif Ali Khan

  1. Bhoot Police
  2. Bunty aur Babli 2
  3. Adipurush
  4. Go Goa Gone 2

