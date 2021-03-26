Allu Arjun bags best south actor award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Mumbai: One of the most stylish and celebrated actor in Telugu industry, Allu Arjun bagged award for the best actor category in South for hit flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released in 2020. The actor managed to impress the audience with his impeccable performance, amazing dance moves and charm in the family entertainer.

Allu Arjun was on cloud nine with the stupendous success of his film. He won many awards and it seems like he added one more feather to his cap. Along with the film, its soundtrack was also a big hit, with songs such as “Butta bomma” and “Samajavaragamana” becoming chartbusters.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film, co-starring Tabu and Jayaram, revolves around Bantu (essayed by Arjun), who grows up being constantly subjected to his father’s scorn, until he learns of his real parentage. He decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

Bollywood Life Awards 2021 south winners list

The prestigous BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 were concluded today and we saw it turning out to be a star-studded affair as many big names from the entertainment industry graced it through their virtual presence. Apart from Allu Arjun, the national crush Rashmika Mandanna, won the best actress for her sweet and naughty portrayal in Nithiin starrer Bheeshma.