Bollywood mourns the demise of ‘Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman

Mumbai: Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who was popularly known for his movie, ‘Black Panther’ passed away at the age of 43 on Friday, August 28 in Los Angeles after battling with colon cancer for almost 4 years.

This unfortunate news has broken millions of hearts across the world. His fans including Bollywood celebs have been mourning the sudden demise of the actor on social media. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupam Kher are among others who have taken to social media to remember the late actor.

The news of Boseman’s demise was confirmed on his Twitter handles. Reportedly, the passed away at his home with his wife and family by his side.

In an official statement, Boseman’s family said, the late actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. After battling for almost 4 years he was progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” statement read.

The statement continued, “The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman never spoke about his diagnosis in public. However, earlier this year fans expressed concern over his health after pictures of his dramatic weight loss surfaced on the internet.