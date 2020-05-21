Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao, on Thursday said they were praying for all those who have been affected by cyclone ‘Amphan’ in West Bengal and Odisha.

The damage caused by Cyclone Amphan is just heartbreaking.

Praying for all those affected by it 🙏🏼

My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 21, 2020

Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal…All of us pray for your safety and protection…. 🙏🙏🙏#CyclonAmphan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 20, 2020

The extremely severe cyclone has killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

Shoojit, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter and said that he had never experienced “this kind of chilling and devastating winds”.”Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation.

Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor… It may take years to get to normal in some areas,” the filmmaker posted. Replying to his tweet, Taapsee said she is hopeful that people will collectively emerge stronger from the situation.

Source: PTI

