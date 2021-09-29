Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam latest to get UAE golden visa

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th September 2021 3:37 pm IST
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam latest to get UAE golden visa
Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam as he receives his Golden Visa from a government official in the UAE. (Photo: Khaleej Times)

Abu Dhabi: Award-winning Bollywood singer and music director Sonu Nigam is the latest Indian celebrity to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Sonu Nigam expressed his gratitude to Dubai government for awarding him the golden visa. He has been living in the UAE for 27 years and Dubai has always been like a second home to him.

Calling Dubai his favourite place, Nigam said he is looking forward to contribute whatever he can to his best capacity to Dubai and its people. He also expressed his gratitude to his ‘brother’, Rizwan Sajan, who is the founder and chairman of Danube Group, for making it so memorable and personal for him.

“I am grateful to the UAE Government for honouring me with the Golden Visa. From the time I came to Dubai for the first time in 1994, it has been a part of my growing up and also been a witness and catalyst to my artistic and professional journey,” said Sonu Nigam, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

Other Indian celebrities who has been granted the UAE’s golden visa

1Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt
2Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
3Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty
4Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor
5Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar
6Indian film producer Boney Kapoor
7Indian playback singer Rohanpreet Singh
8Indian tennis star Sania Mirza
9Indian professional golfer Jeev Mikha Singh
10Malayalam actress Asha Sharath
11Malayalam actress Nyla Usha
12Malayalam actor Mammootty
13Malayalam actor Mohanlal
14Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas
15Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan
16Malayalam actor Mithun Ramesh
17Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran
18Malayalam actor Asif Ali

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and allows the same with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

