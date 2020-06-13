This Bollywood star may soon be giving directions in Google Maps

Mumbai: Renowned for his majestic baritone voice, Amitabh Bachchan, the 77-year-old veteran star will be giving directions in Google Maps. One of the biggest and most popular Bollywood actors in India, Bachchan has played the role of a narrator in many films.

No official contract signed

According to Mid-Day, Google has approached the Big B for giving voice directions in Google Maps. However, the report added that no official contract has been signed.

Will record voice from home

Google reportedly offered Bachchan an exorbitant amount for lending his instantly-recognisable voice. If he decides to accept the task, he will be required to record his voice from home due to social distancing norm in place.

However, neither Google nor Bachchan has confirmed the report yet.

Current voice

Voice of New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen, who is also the voice of Apple’s Siri voice assistant, is currently being featured in the Google Maps.

Google’s previous collaboration with Bollywood

Back in 2018, Google had collaborated with Yash Raj Films to use Aamir Khan’s character, Firangi from ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ for the Google Maps app.

