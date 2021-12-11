Bollywood stars & costs of their plush homes will stun you!

Mumbai: Luxury is the first thing that pop up in our minds when we speak about Bollywood. It is a known fact to all that the film industry is full of extravagant things. Actors love to spend their hard-earned money on expensive items and don’t hold back from splurging on the things they want in life. Be it a plush home or private jets or swanky rides, well-established actors believe in living a king size life.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at a few most expensive houses of your favourite tinsel town stars and the cost will surely blow away your mind.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that Mannat is one of the most expensive things he owns (Twitter)

One of the most prized possession of his life is his Bandra residence, ‘Mannat’. As per various reports, Mannat is of worth Rs 200 crores and an interview with Radio Mirchi had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. Reportedly, he brought the lavish bungalow in 2001 at a whopping 13.32 crore. ISRK lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B along with his kids an wife Jaya Bachchan live in a palatial bungalow, Jalsa in Mumbai. The house costs between Rs 100 and Rs 120 crores and was not brought by him but gifted to him by Ramesh Sippy for acting in his movie, Satte Pe Satta.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra own a luxurious pad, Kinara, that is reportedly is worth Rs 100 crores, approx.

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the owners of a sea facing house in Juhu, Mumbai. Their luxurious house which has exquisite paintings, family photographs and various quirky art installations on walls, is reportedly priced at Rs 80 crores.

5. Kajol, Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol own a massive bungalow, Shakti, in Juhu. This one costs a whopping Rs 60 crore.

6. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Meera own a beautiful sea-facing swanky flat in Worli, Mumbai that is worth Rs 57 crores.

7. Hrithik Roshan

The actor’s bungalow in Juhu by the name of Paras is worth Rs 50 crores. His home overlooks the Arabian sea and is built on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of a building.