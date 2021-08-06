Bollywood steals show in Olympics, thanks to Israel’s artistic swimming duo!

Bollywood had long gone international, with foreign netizens often trending crooning to Hindi songs. But an Israeli swimming duo made Bollywood truly stand out as they successfully captured the attention of desi netizens after they used Madhuri Dixit’s famous song ‘Aaja Nachle’ at the Tokyo Olympics stage.
The duo, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, who were competing to qualify for the artistic swimming duet free routine round, chose the catchy Bollywood track and people were delighted to see a Bollywood song stealing the show at the Olympics.
In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers perform in a perfectly synchronized way to the beats of the song. According to The Times of Israel, the duo landed in 16th place with this performance, out of the 22 teams who competed in the free routine.
Celebrating the ties between the two countries, Israel in India’s official Twitter handle also shared the moment from the Olympics.
Many social media users also came online to express their excitement. Many even tagged the actress and singers of the song asking her to see the clip.
This is not the first time foreign athletics performed a Bollywood song. In 2019, a clip of a US ice skaters duo, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, performing to a mashup of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s songs was the internet’s favourite too.