Bollywood steals show in Olympics, thanks to Israel’s artistic swimming duo!

Bollywood had long gone international, with foreign netizens often trending crooning to Hindi songs. But an Israeli swimming duo made Bollywood truly stand out as they successfully captured the attention of desi netizens after they used Madhuri Dixit’s famous song ‘Aaja Nachle’ at the Tokyo Olympics stage.

The duo, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky, who were competing to qualify for the artistic swimming duet free routine round, chose the catchy Bollywood track and people were delighted to see a Bollywood song stealing the show at the Olympics.

In the 15-second clip, the two swimmers perform in a perfectly synchronized way to the beats of the song. According to The Times of Israel, the duo landed in 16th place with this performance, out of the 22 teams who competed in the free routine.

Celebrating the ties between the two countries, Israel in India’s official Twitter handle also shared the moment from the Olympics.

Israel loves #Bollywood and the performance by our @Olympics swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky to @MadhuriDixit's 'Aaja Nachle' at #TokyoOlympics is the shining example of it. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/dlDk38yeCb — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 5, 2021

Many social media users also came online to express their excitement. Many even tagged the actress and singers of the song asking her to see the clip.

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

The Israeli #ArtisticSwimming duo just performed to Aaja Nachle.

Finally, I hear Bollywood representation at #Tokyo2020, after opera, anime, Spiderman theme, video games & K-pop! — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 3, 2021

OMG ISRAEL IS DOING ARTISTIC SWIMMING DUO ON AAJA NACHLE SONG!!! — ✧ (@starsshinex) August 3, 2021

IT'S AAJA NACHLE HOURS!!!! — GOLLUM IL MAGNIFICO 🌈 (in thesis hell) (@florentinemuse) August 4, 2021

This is not the first time foreign athletics performed a Bollywood song. In 2019, a clip of a US ice skaters duo, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, performing to a mashup of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s songs was the internet’s favourite too.