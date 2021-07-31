Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan meets J-K Lt Governor

Srinagar: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed about making the Union territory a “favourite” film shooting destination.

Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.

“Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,” the L-G tweeted.

Lt Gov of J&K @manojsinha_ met actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao. He discussed the new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K's glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination. pic.twitter.com/0MTh8gFdOk — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 31, 2021

The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh college here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chadha.

Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.