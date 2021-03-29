Bollywood’s Holi Album: Taimur, Inaya, baby Samisha win the show

It does seem like nothing can dampen the spirit of Holi, not even the coronavirus pandemic. From Taimur to Inaya, the kids were seen celebrating the festival of colours in their own way.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Updated: 29th March 2021 7:22 pm IST
photos- Instagram

Mumbai: Holi definitely manages to bring out the joy in everyone and seems like even this year the pandemic could not deter the festive spirit of our celebrities. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Karan Johar, everyone is celebrating the festival of colours in their own way. The celebrities have also been sharing wishes for their fans via their social media handles.

Although its the kids who have been winning hearts on social media. From Taimur to Inaya, the kids had a Funtastic Holi!

Have a look at these happy faces!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Taimur’s Holi celebrations.

Taimur’s cousin Inaaya was also seen having fun on Holi. Soha Ali Khan shared a boomerang video of Inaaya during the celebrations.

Even Akshay Kumar shared an adorable picture on Instagram with his daughter. The father daughter can be seen with Holi colours on their face while posing for the camera.

Karan Johar also shared a glimpse of his kids Yash and Roohi and their colourful Holi celebrations!

Actress Shilpa Shetty also shared couple of happy pictures with her family on Holi and wished her fans a Happy Holi.

Abhishek Bachchan posted a throwback picture to the COVID free times and safer Holi days. In the picture he could be seen having a fun time with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aradhya.

