Bomb hoax at Delhi Public School at Nacharam

Hyderabad: There was panic and chaos at the Delhi Public School at Nacharam this morning for some time after an anonymous email warned of a bomb planted in the school. However, the email turned out be a fake one later.

The sender of the email claimed that bombs were planted on the school premises and that they would explode any moment. One of the staff members of the school, who checked the email account of the institution saw the message and informed the police.

The Nacharam police rushed to the spot and searched the school. A bomb detection squad of the Rachakonda Police scanned the entire school premises and declared it as a hoax.