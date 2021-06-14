Bomb-laden drone falls on school in Saudi border city

 The incident was the latest of the frequent attacks launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels against Saudi targets, especially border cities.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th June 2021 12:27 pm IST
Photo: Khaleej Times

Riyadh: A bomb-laden drone fell on a school in the Saudi border city of Asir, the Civil Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry’s spokesman Captain Abduljalil Al Jilban on Sunday revealed that no injury was reported in the latest Houthi militia’s attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against Houthi militia since 2015, in support of the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

