Bombay Begums trailer: A hard-hitting tale of women’s survival

Mumbai: The online streaming giant Netflix on Monday dropped the trailer of its upcoming film ‘Bombay Begums’. The female-centric OTT film revolves 5 women who belong to different sections of society and focuses on their struggle.

Bombay Begums featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, and Plabita Borthakur is set to premiere on March 8, marking International Women’s Day. The movie marks Pooja Bhatt’s comeback onscreen after many years.

Watch the trailer below:

Going by the trailer, which is exciting and intriguing, the series revolves centrally around Pooja Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha. The 2-minute trailer will take the audience through the struggle of five women.

Pooja Bhatt (Rani) will be seen playing the role of a businesswoman who is powerful and rich. Amruta (Lily), on the other hand, plays the role of a bar dancer who wants to be respected in society.

Shahana (Fatima) plays the role of the woman who wants to be promoted to the highest position but her pregnancy comes in the way. Aadhya Anand (Shai) will play the role of Rani’s daughter who is a rebel and doesn’t consider Rani as her mom.

Fifth woman of the story is Plabita (Ayesha) who plays the role of a corporate woman who wants to become a CEO.

Bombay Begums is written and directed by boss woman Alankrita Shrivastava, who is known for films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.