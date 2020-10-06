Bombay HC adjourns to Oct 13 plea of Sushant’s sisters to quash FIR

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 6th October 2020 6:06 pm IST
Bombay HC adjourns to Oct 13 plea of Sushant's sisters to quash FIR against them

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 13 hearing on a petition filed by the sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by Mumbai Police for forgery and procuring fake medical prescription for their late brother.

A bench of the High Court adjourned the matter after actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer sought time to file a reply on the plea.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters — Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh — and a doctor for forging a prescription of medicines supposedly for anxiety prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

READ:  K'taka to see strict social distancing norms as Covid cases spike

Notably, Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik and several others are currently in judicial custody in the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Abdullah FahadUpdated: 6th October 2020 6:06 pm IST
Back to top button