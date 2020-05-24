Bombay HC: Block inflammatory video of AIMIM leader Abu Faisal

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday passed an ex-parte interim order directing the State government to block a video clip uploaded on social media by AIMIM leader Abu Faisal immediately, observing that it was prima facie inflammatory.

A Division bench of Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice Abhay Ahuja passed the order in a petition filed by one Imran Khan, who sought directions to the State and police machinery to take preventive action under sections 149, 151,110 of CrPC against Abu Faizal for his “incriminating hate speech video” on social media.

Khan also sought directions to permanently block the access of Abu Faizal to social media viz YouTube, Google and Facebook.

While Advocate Vivek Shukla appeared for the petitioner, none appeared on behalf of the State or other respondents.

According to the petitioner, AIMIM’s Abu Faizal alleged in the said video that the media has been directed to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of Corona virus pandemic. The said video was uploaded on Faizal’s social media including Facebook and it will create hatred between Hindus and Muslims in the community. Yet no action has been taken by the police even though a complaint was made by the petitioner in that regard, the petitioner contended.

The bench noted-

“A perusal of the petition, prima facie indicates that there are serious allegations made by the Petitioner, against the said AIMIM Abu Faizal about inflammatory speech for creating hatred between Hindu and Muslim community and against the police for inaction. The Respondents are accordingly directed to look into the allegations and also to view the said video clip on You-tube, Google, Facebook and to file an Affidavit in Reply before this Court.”

State was also directed to undertake an investigation against Abu Faizal in order to find out if there is any substance in the allegations made by the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the respondents were directed to block the said video clip uploaded on social media and more particularly, the video uploaded on Abu Faizal’s social media immediately.

State was asked to file its affidavit-in-reply within one week and the next date of hearing is June 2.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.