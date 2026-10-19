Bombay HC directs Maha govt to reply to illegal detention pleas

The Bombay High Court on Monday, October 19, directed the Maharashtra government to answer petitions alleging that Mumbai Police illegally detained people during protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 and 11, including some who say they were picked up from their homes.

According to LiveLaw, a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna took on record affidavits of at least seven people who said they were detained illegally even though they did not take part in the protests, which were held at two places in the city. Some of them said police took them from their homes.

State denies detentions at August Kranti Maidan

Maharashtra Advocate General Milind Sathe told the court “nobody has been illegally detained” at August Kranti Maidan. He said protesters had blocked Nana Chowk near the ground without permission and that police only dispersed the crowd. The Chief Justice directed the Advocate General to file an affidavit through a senior officer.

On Saturday, October 10, PTI, citing an official, stated that police detained around 200 people at August Kranti Maidan, and that the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against them had begun. The Free Press Journal reported that activist Tushar Gandhi was detained in Bandra at 9:30 am that day and released around 7:30 pm.

The Chief Justice also said that those detained should have no criminal antecedents and should be peaceful citizens, adding that a person with a track record would be a separate matter. He said everyone has the right to agitate, but peacefully, and that the court would act if instances of unlawful detention were shown.

What the petition alleges

The lead petition, a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sagar Kantilal Devre, alleges that around 600 people were detained on October 10 and another 300 on October 11, LiveLaw reported. It says those held included passers-by, women, a mother with a child and a senior citizen.

Bar and Bench reported that the petition names August Kranti Maidan and Shivaji Park. The protests were held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea also alleges that students were picked up from their homes based on FIRs linked to the July 2026 protests, which the Supreme Court had already quashed. It seeks a declaration that detaining peaceful demonstrators and pedestrians without individual lawful justification is unconstitutional, an independent inquiry into alleged police excesses, preservation of electronic records and standard operating procedures for policing protests.

Court refused blanket relief last week

On Tuesday, October 13, the bench declined to pass blanket orders for the release of those detained and asked the petitioner to place specific instances on record. The court said it would not permit illegal detention.