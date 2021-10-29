Bombay HC releases Aryan Khan’s bail order with conditions

The Bombay High Court has restrained Aryan Khan, who was yesterday granted bail in the cruise ship drug case, from leaving the country without prior leave from the Court. Justice NW Sambre further directed Khan to execute personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount.

These conditions are also applicable to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, co-accsued in the matter. The trio was yesterday granted bail by the High Court. Today, the High Court set out the following conditions of their bail:

They should execute personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; They shall not indulge in any activities similar to the activities on the basis of which the Crime stand registered by the NCB;

Accused shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them;

They shall not leave the country without prior permission of the Court and shall surrender their passports to the special court, immediately;

If the accused have to travel outside Mumbai, they shall give their itinerary to the investigating officer;

They shall not attempt to influence any witness in the case;

Accused shall not make any statement in any form in the media;

The accused shall attend NCB Mumbai office on each Friday between 11am and 2pm to mark their presence.

The Court has made it clear that in case any of the above bail conditions are violated, the anti-drugs agency shall be free to apply to the special judge for cancellation of bail. It is also stated that the accused shall attend all the dates in court unless prevented by a reasonable cause. Further, once the trial begins, they shall not in any manner delay the trial proceedings. Detailed order recording the reasons for the grant of bail is yet to be uploaded.

The NCB had arrested the trio on October 3 following a raid at the international cruise terminal the previous day. They had moved the High Court after rejection of bail by the Special NDPS Court, on October 20.

NCB has alleged that the accused are part of a larger conspiracy, Khan has international links and thus required for further interrogation to unearth the truth. The agency further alleged that Khan is an influential person and attempts have already been made to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

Meanwhile, Khan, represented by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, that his arrest was made in sheer violation of Article 22 of the Constitution, inasmuch as he was not informed about the correct grounds for arrest. He also denied allegations of “conscious possession” of contraband which was recovered from his friend Arbaaz (6gms charas).