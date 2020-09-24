Bombay HC to hear suspended pleas on September 25 and 26

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court in continuation of September 23 order suspending all judicial proceedings due to heavy rains in Mumbai on September 22, has notified that some of the benches will take up the matters scheduled for Thursday (September 24) on Friday (September 25) and Saturday (September 26).

“The Division Benches headed by (I) Honourable Justice P B Varale, (ii) Honourable Justice S. J. Kathawalla, (iii) Honourable Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, (iv) Honourable Justice Nitin Jamdar and (v) Honourable Justice S. S. Jadhav will take up the matters on their respective boards dated 24 September 2020 on Friday, 25 September 2020, instead of 24 September 2020,” the notification read.

“The Division Benches headed by (i) The Honourable the Chief Justice, (ii) Honourable Justice A A Sayed, (iii) Honourable Justice K K Tated and (iv) Honourable Justice R D Dhanuka will take up the matters on their respective boards dated 24 September 2020 on Saturday, 26 September 2020 instead of 24 September 2020. The Division Bench headed by Honourable Justice S S Shinde will take up the matters on the board of same Division Bench dated 24 September 2020, which was assigned to the reconstituted Division Bench headed by Honourable Justice S C Gupte, on Saturday, 26 September 2020 instead of 24 September 2020,” the notification read.

Moreover, the notice further stated that the lawyers and parties appearing-in-person if facing difficulty to attend the matters on September 26 may communicate their inability to attend for consideration by the concerned division bench

The notice was signed by MW Chandwani, Prothonotary and Senior Master, High Court and VR Kachare, Registrar (Judicial-I) High Court.

Source: ANI