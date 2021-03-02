Bombs recovered from ISF worker’s residence in West Bengal

By Mansoor|   Published: 2nd March 2021 11:18 pm IST
Photo: Fugitive ISF worker Ziarul Mollah's father Jalil Mollah (Source: ANI)

South 24 Parganas: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, gun bombs and bomb-making equipments were recovered from the residence of fugitive Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker Ziarul Mollah followed by the arrest of his father Jalil Mollah, said the police.

Tamal Sarkar, DSP crime, Baruipur district police told ANI, “After receiving information from secret sources at night, we started searching the house of ISF worker Ziarul Mollah. A shotgun and bombs and bomb-making equipment were recovered from his home during the search. We have arrested accused ISF worker Ziarul Mollah’s father Jalil Mollah. Search is on for the accused Ziarul Mollah.”

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

Source: ANI

