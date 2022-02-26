Bommai speaks to students in Ukraine, assures them of help

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he has spoken to students from the state who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine, and assured them of providing all the necessary assistance.

“I have spoken to those students. I have assured them of all help and asked them to be courageous,” he said.

Many Indians are stuck in various cities of Ukraine.

“Everyone is fine, but I have requested the authorities to provide food and shelter. I have already spoken in length with Union Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishakar and we have also sent a list to him,” he said.

More students are in the western side of Ukraine and they have been told to be careful. All the students will be evacuated by road and air.

“We will get information on whether anyone from Karnataka is returning to the country today,” he said.

Those who are in western part of Ukraine are safe, the efforts are on to bring them back. They will be evacuated through the road. Many of them are on their way, he stated.

The students stuck in Western part of Ukraine will be brought to India through Romania. In a few days, all Indian students would be evacuated. Those students who are in eastern, south-eastern part of Ukraine should not take risks and stay wherever they are until they are directed to, Bommai said.

More than 200 people have made calls to the helpline set up by the state government. “Many parents of students who are stuck in Ukraine have met me,” he said.