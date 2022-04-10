Bommai unveils 161 feet tall Anjaneya Statue in Karnataka

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th April 2022 6:50 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister unveiling the 161-feet tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy Statue in Tumkur district

Bengaluru: It’s good times ahead for Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday as he unveiled the 161-feet tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy Statue installed by the Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt at Bidanagere in Tumkur district.

Noting that many holy works are being taken up on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, Bommai said the region would see huge developments in the coming days.

“Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman which has a mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161 feet tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job,” Bommai said.

MS Education Academy

Later in the day, Bommai participated in Ram Navami celebrations in a few other districts of the state.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button