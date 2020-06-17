Bonalu should be celebrated while following Coronavirus Norm:BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP Party today demanded an all-party meeting to discuss on the celebration of “Bonalu” festival in the state.

Speaking to media on a web conference BJP MLA T Raja Singh said CM KCR should convene another meeting to discuss on the arrangements of Bonalu festival and issue guidelines for making arrangements for this historic festival.

Bonalu is an age old traditional festival and people have belief and faith that goddess Yellamma would help them to fight against bad and ensure their good health. The festival assumed more significance when coronavirus cases are in spurt, he said adding that if we perform Bonalu puja with all traditional gaiety, the goddess would help to come out from this virus.

Expressing dissatisfaction of the earlier meeting called by minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav on Bonalu festival, Raja Singh said that the meeting did not take suggestions or view of others who attended the meeting instead it allowed only Committee members close to the Minister to seek any queries The government has taken a unilateral decision and announced that people should celebrate the festival inside their houses contrary to traditional system.

Raja Singh said Bonalu festival should be celebrated as it is being celebrated since decades together. But in view of virus, one woman from each house should be allowed to go to temple to perform puja in temples while following social distancing, he opined. It was government responsibility to make arrangements for the festival, he said.

The BJP MLA said the government had not issued any restriction during Ramzan festival. But is the Government not impartial in asking people to celebrate festival inside their houses whereas it is to be celebrated outside the houses. He wondered how could there be one rule for one community and another for the majority community.

Accusing CM KCR of acting like a Hitler and Nizam, Raja Singh said the former should convene an all-party meeting to discuss and finalize modalities for Bonalu Festival and issue guidelines for the people.

Replying to a query The BJP MLA urged the CM to give an appointment to submit a memorandum on Bonalu festival.

Ratna Chotrani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.