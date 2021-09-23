Bonding over action: The ‘KKK 11’ relationships jigsaw decoded

Mumbai: The action-packed show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ hosted by Rohit Shetty has seen a number of stunts performed by the contestants along with attention grabbing challenges.

Throughout the season contestants have been friends and foes and while competing with each other, they also formed a special bond with one another and tried to support and help wherever needed. Like Anushka Sen and Varun Sood care for each other as brother and sister or Sana Maqbool and Vishal Aditya Singh with their budding romance.

Here are a few relationships from the show that looked very special and cute:

The loving brother-sister bond

Actors Anushka Sen and Varun Sood can be seen sharing a very sweet bond in the show. While 18-year-old Anushka has amazed everyone by her fearlessness during the stunts, Varun was seen to be very protective of Anushka, giving her lots of advice and helping her through all her tasks as well. He has been mentoring her throughout the show and there were some cute moments where he claims that Anushka is not allowed to have a boyfriend till she turns 21. The two of them, indeed have a very loving bond and give a major sibling goal.

The ‘Momma-Son’ jodi

Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari have been co-stars and good friends for a few years now. Vishal has also been known for calling Shweta ‘Momma’ as they played the role of a son and mother in a serial before. When Vishal was evicted, Shweta believed it was unfair and that he truly deserved a fighting chance of his own. Even though the two have had their arguments during the series, they still share a special relationship.

A budding relationship

Sana Maqbool and Vishal Aditya Singh has been on the news recently for their budding romance. The two of them were constantly seen flirting with each other during the show and were even spotted on dinner dates post their return from Cape Town. Shweta Tiwari, who Vishal fondly calls Momma has also been addressing Sana as her daughter-in-law in the show. However, the two of them have reconfirmed their relationship status as single.

