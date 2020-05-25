Boneless Chicken price in Hyderabad breaks record

Hyderabad: Boneless Chicken price in Hyderabad broke all records due to disruption in the supply chain.

Boneless chicken price in Hyderabad

The usual price of boneless chicken in Hyderabad is Rs. 250 to 300 per kg. However, the present price of the same is all-time high i.e., Rs. 500 per kg. Two weeks back, it was around Rs. 400 per kg.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the price of Chicken in Hyderabad had crashed due to rumours over coronavirus.

The shops which used to sell skinless chicken at price between Rs. 150 and 170 per kg is now selling it at Rs. 250-280 per kg.

Traders held lockdown and rising temperature responsible for reduced supply.

Factors responsible for rise in chicken price in Hyderabad

Increase in demand of chicken due to festival season and reduce in supply are responsible for sudden spike in prices.

Mutton prices in Hyderabad

On the other hand, the mutton prices in Hyderabad have reduced from Rs. 1000 per kg to Rs. 700 per kg after GHMC officials came into action against shops that were selling mutton at abnormal prices.

