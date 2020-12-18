Book ‘Management Lessons From Poetry’ to be released tomorrow

Hyderabad: A book release function is scheduled virtually on Zoom, organized by Association of Indian Management Schools (It is an Association of about 700 Management Colleges of India).

The book titled as Management Lessons From Poetry, authored by renowned Management Professor Prof. Mohammad Masood Ahmed, who is also the former President of above association.

This is book is first of its kind in Management Education in India and overseas where Urdu Poetry is used to explain the Management Lessons which are very much useful and relevant for individual’s personal and professional life.

Prof Masood has used about 126 Renowned Urdu Poets to explain more than 222 management lessons of 20 management subjects.

Prof. Y.K. Bhushan, former Vice-Chancellor ICFI University will release the book.

This book release function will be graced by few of the world-renowned management experts including Prof. M.R. Rao, former Dean Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and IIM Bangalore, Prof. H. Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, Noida Academic Perspective, Prof. (Dr.) Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, WeSchool, Mumbai Institutional Perspective, Dr. Shakti Kumar Gupta, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS, New Delhi, Healthcare Perspective, Mr. Bala Malladi, CEO, Act Fibernet, Bangalore Industry Perspective and Mr. D.N.V. Kumara Gruru, Director – External Relations, Indian School of Business, Mohali and Hyderabad Overseas Perspective.

This book is available at leading shops in Hyderabad – Deccan Pen Store, Abids & Ameerpet and Urdu Hall, Himayatnagar.

Details for joining

Zoom meeting ID: 890 6836 4689

Passcode: 118184

Timing: 5 PM

Date: 19 December 2020

The event will be also be live at Siasat daily Facebook page.