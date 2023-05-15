Boosted by Karnataka win, Congress leaders gear up for Telangana poll

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s recent victory in Karnataka has boosted the morale of its leaders and cadres in Telangana. The party has sent a message to leaders in other states that success is achievable through alliances rather than internal differences. With a record victory in Karnataka since 1989, Congress leaders in Telangana are preparing for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled later this year, which will be the second test for them after Karnataka.

The Congress high command has given K. Sunil, a key strategist who played a vital role in Karnataka’s election campaign, the responsibility of managing the party’s affairs in Telangana. Sunil has been closely monitoring the political situation in Telangana for several months and submitted a preliminary survey report to the high command stating that the ground is fertile for the Congress party in Telangana.

After dealing with the Karnataka election, Sunil has now shifted his focus to Telangana issues and is advising the leaders to forget their internal differences and focus on the election campaign. Sunil is a close aide of well-known political strategist Prashant Kishor and has been entrusted with the task of ensuring Congress’s victory in Telangana.

In Karnataka, Congress President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah worked tirelessly for the party’s success. Both leaders are contenders for the chief minister’s post, but they did not show any differences in front of the public and the media during the election campaign. This unity was appreciated by Congress leaders across the country.

Hinting at a positive outcome in Telangana, Sunil has advised the leaders to start their election campaign now and prove the power of alliances by forgetting their internal differences. For the Congress party, assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are a matter of prestige after their recent victory in Karnataka.

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, have started discussing strategies to unite Telangana leaders after the recent success in Karnataka. The party is hopeful of forming an alliance and winning the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.