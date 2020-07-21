Bouncers bump 8 cars before being caught by cops

New Delhi: At around 1 pm on Monday when Naresh Kumar, the driver of a Mahindra XUV, was manhandled outside a banquet hall in north Delhi’s Burari by some heavily built men for allegedly brushing past their car he was shocked.

Before he could realise it he was pushed in the rear seat of the car and the XUV was driven at high speed by the assailants. It took little time for Naresh to realise that the accident was just a ruse as these men were robbers.

Just as the XUV reached Nirankari Mandal Gate in Burari , he was thrown out of the car. The robbers then fled with his car towards the ISBT side and then Naresh made a PCR call.

The police team along with Burari SHO Raman Kumar immediately took the complainant in their Gypsy and chased the robbed vehicle. The team members flashed the number of robbed vehicles through the Control Room, North District. The Control Room, North District directed all the police stations to deploy strategic pickets and search for the vehicle.

Realising that they are being chased by the police, the robbers started driving at high speed and in the process bumped at least 8 cars on the stretch towards ISBT. The hot chase lasted for about an hour and 45 minutes and the robbers were finally intercepted.

“Due to the alertness of the picket staff of police station, Kashmere Gate, both the robbed vehicle and I-10 vehicle of the accused persons were intercepted at picket ISBT by a team lead by Inspector Anwar Khan, ATO, Kashmere Gate and his staff,” said DCP North Monika Bhardwaj.

The three accused namely Deepak Dalal, Brij and Nirala Kumar Singh were arrested from the spot and brought to the police station. The robbed XUV was also recovered.

According to police the accused were earlier working as bouncers in Lady Hardinge Hospital. However, the contract of their company expired and they were left jobless. The men then took to robbery and were in search of an easy target to rob vehicles and valuable items to earn easy money.

Source: IANS