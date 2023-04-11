Boundary wall of mosque in Bengali Market demolished during anti-encroachment drive

"The mosque was not touched. It was just a boundary wall that was demolished because it was an illegal encroachment," sources added.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th April 2023 7:45 pm IST
New Delhi: A boundary wall of a mosque located in New Delhi’s Bengali Market was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive on Tuesday, sources said.

A joint encroachment removal drive was conducted by the Land And Development Office (L&DO) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and North Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The drive was conducted in the heavy presence of security.

“A joint encroachment removal drive was being conducted at Plot no. 205, Bengali Market by L&DO, CPWD and NDMC,” said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) During the drive Advocate Mehmood Paracha was hindering the ongoing work, Tayal added.

“He was explained and shown the order by the civil staff to no avail. Thereafter he was removed from the spot and allowed to leave,” he added.

