Boxer Amir Khan offers 4-storey building to COVID-19 patients

LONDON: Former boxing world champion Amir Khan has become the latest sportsman to help in the fight against the coronavirus, offering his wedding venue for use by Britain’s National Health Service.

The British professional boxer is ready to hand over the keys to the 60,000-square-feet (5,600-square-metre) venue in his home town of Bolton as concerns grow over bed shortages.

The 33-year-old former world light-welterweight champion said in a post on his official Twitter account: “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.

“I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe.”

London has found itself at the epicentre of the country’s epidemic as controversy rages over the adequacy of protective measures.

United Kingdom hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. More than 9,500 cases testing positive with the death toll crossing 450.

Source: Agence France-Presse

