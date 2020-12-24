Boxing body extends tenures of its office-bearers by three months

New Delhi, Dec 24 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday decided to extend the tenures of its office-bearers for a second time, again by three months, it was announced.

The BFI had earlier extended the terms of its office-bearers in September and it has since postponed its elections in early December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BFI decided upon the extension in an emergent general meeting, held online on Thursday, and additionally resolved to hold its postponed annual general meeting and elections in February.

“…if physical meeting is not possible then the meeting and election may be held through video conferencing. It is also resolved that the date of the election, the election process, and other modalities will be finalised after consultation with learned returning officer. The Director Administration will sign an appropriate affidavit and inform the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi,” said a BFI statement.

The matter of the national sports federation’s election reached the Delhi High Court this month when the Uttar Pradesh State Boxing Association filed a petition Delhi High Court, challenging the EGM. While the court refused to grant a stay on the meeting, it asked the BFI to submit its plans for holding the elections by January 15.

Thursday’s meeting was presided over by BFI president Ajay Singh. Apart from the representatives of the state/Union Territories, affiliated units of the BFI, the meeting was also attended by Jay Kowli, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar, Narendra Kumar Nirwan, C.B. Raje, Amarjeet Singh, Anil Kumar Mishra, Ashish Shelar, and Rohit Jain, amongst others.

