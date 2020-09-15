Boy drowns in Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand

By Sameer Published: 15th September 2020 8:17 pm IST

Uttarkashi: A 10-year-old boy drowned in the Tehri Lake here on Tuesday, police said.

Prabhat Kumar drowned in the lake at Pipalmandi in the Dharasu area of the district when he had gone along with his younger cousin to bathe in it, Dharasu Station House Officer Vinod Thapliyal said.

The matter was reported to the police by the family after the younger cousin of the victim returned home and recounted the incident, Thapliyal said.

Prabhat was a student of Class 3 and the only son of his parents, he said.

Source: PTI
READ:  Five arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close