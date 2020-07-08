Boy in quarantine commits suicide in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A 15-year-old boy belonging to Saligrama in Udupi district, who was under home quarantine with his mother, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, police sources said on Wednesday.

Karthik, a class ten student studying in Kota, was quarantined along with his mother at home after a person in a family, where she was working as a maid tested positive for Covid-19.

The boy is suspected to have taken the extreme step, on Tuesday, out of depression as he was not allowed to go out.

The last rites will be held after getting Covid test result, they said.

