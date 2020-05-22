Boy injured after man fires bullet during argument

Surat: A 16-year-old boy was injured after a bullet fired by a man during an argument with others hit the minor’s leg in Surat city of Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Udhana area of the city on Thursday night, following which the man has been detained, police said.

“The accused, Dharmendra Singh, is notorious for indulging in anti-social activities in the area. We have detained him after the incident,” Assistant Commissioner of Police A M Parmar said.

As per the government guidelines, the accused will be arrested only after his coronavirus test is conducted, he said.

Police inspector Manhar Patel said the injured teenager is currently being treated at a local hospoital.

Revealing the details of the incident, Patel said, “On Thursday night, Dharmendra Singh had called a meeting to broker peace between two men who had a quarrel few days back.

During the talks, Singh lost his temper over some issue and fired one bullet from his gun.”

“However, the bullet hit the boy, who was standing near the place where the three men were holding talks,” he said.

Although the Gujarat government has announced a slew of relaxations for the state for lockdown 4.0, there is a complete ban on all kind of movement between 7 pm and 7 am.

Police refer to this period as curfew.

Source: PTI

