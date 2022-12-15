Boy sexually abused by teacher at madrassa, accused arrested from UP

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sedated and sexually abused by a teacher at a madrassa in north Delhi, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, the boy, who was studying at the madrassa since August last year, was sexually abused on multiple occasions after being sedated by the accused.

The accused was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding a case has been registered against the madrassa teacher under the POCSO Act and on charges of criminal intimidation and unnatural offences.

