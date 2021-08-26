‘Boycott Salman Khan’ trends on Twitter as actor clocks 33 years in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actor, producer, host, painter and most of all, ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’, Salman Khan completed his incredible 33 years in the industry today. In over three decades of career, he managed to rule millions of hearts with his charming and effortless onscreen persona.

Salman Khan made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, which saw him play a supporting role. He went on to play the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which become one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time.

As Salman clocked 33 years in Bollywood, his fans on social media recalled the actor’s glorious journey. They have been flooding the internet with pictures and videos from Salman’s films. While many are pouring in congratulatory messages, a section of netizens and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been demanding to boycott the superstar claiming he was one of the reason behind Sushant’s downfall and they will never forget that.

Apart from #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra, #BoycottSalmanKhan is trending on Twitter and there are over 34K tweets supporting this trend. Take a look at a few tweets below.

Presence of him is always Glitter , magical and Peaceful ❤️



He was a beautiful light of hope in millions of Heart 💕



#BoycottSalmanKhan



– SSR DESERVES JUSTICE pic.twitter.com/j3vgUdNHYA — Sniper Bobo 👁️‍🗨️ (@Check_out_Bobo) August 25, 2021

One time of fan of this monster called being human, I support wholeheartedly this trend #BoycottSalmanKhan and curse myself a lot forever praising these monsters



SSR DESERVES JUSTICE — Ektap2114 (@ektap2114) August 25, 2021

When you deliberately don't allow the right talent to grow then the whole structure of the industry would collapse 💥#BoycottSalmanKhan

SSR DESERVES JUSTICE — Supriya Mohanty 🇮🇳🚩 (@Supriya84252143) August 25, 2021

Bollywood is the reason why today youth society is indulging in drugs. Drugs have been given the name of fashion by the this fake bullyweedians.

Boycott Bollywood Forever.



SSR DESERVES JUSTICE#BoycottSalmanKhan 👎 — Sᴜᴍɪᴛᴀ ᴅᴀs🇮🇳 (@sumidas198) August 25, 2021

The day that I found out that his one call to CBI made them stop investigating Jiah Khan‘s murder, is the day I boycotted @BeingSalmanKhan! #BoycottSalmanKhan! SSR DESERVES JUSTICE @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @DoPTGoI @IPS_Association @KirenRijiju @AmitShah — Salina SSR 🇩🇪 🇮🇳 (@Salina0077) August 25, 2021

We have made this criminal a STAR.

And now we should correct our mistake and show him his original place..#BoycottSalmanKhan

SSR DESERVES JUSTICE — FusioN🇮🇳 (@_harsh2005) August 25, 2021

Amidst this, a few fans came out and supported Salman Khan. One user wrote, “The trend of #BoycottSalmanKhan is being run to boycott Salman Khan, but if @BeingSalmanKhan will come in front of anyone who runs this trend, then they will first run for selfie with him & upload it on social media Hundred points symbol That’s Salman Khan For U #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra.”

The trend of #BoycottSalmanKhan is being run to boycott Salman Khan, but if @BeingSalmanKhan will come in front of anyone who runs this trend, then they will first run for selfie with him & upload it on social media 💯



That's Salman Khan For U#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — Tina sk (@TinaGolder1) August 26, 2021

Turns cinema halls into stadiums effortlessly, Dynamite at box office, magical on screen, helpful off screen, One and only @BeingSalmanKhan A name that bollywood will remember with extreme fondness and pride forever.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/cGDsMBuB6r — Being Akash Skf (@BeingAk13785791) August 25, 2021

You are inspiration to all of us. Your honesty, your personality, your attitude, your kindness in every way we are your super fan. We love you always @BeingSalmanKhan . Congratulations for completing glorious 33 years in bollywood. A pure domination 🔥. #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/ypoy6HYW6R — AZIZUL ISLAM (@AZIZULI13677922) August 25, 2021

The Man of masses, the man who pulls crowd like none, biggest influencer yet so humble and generous personality @BeingSalmanKhan is



WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/PMzh4erABh — Kanha (@ibeingVolt) August 25, 2021

Salman Khan has has faved and still facing so many false allegations and went through a very bad phase of his life but he never reacted and blamed anyone for all this because he know ls from the core his fans and loved ones know the truth and love him #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra — ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ꜱᴀʟᴍᴀɴ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ ♛ (@ThatWittyGuy) August 25, 2021

People try to emulate his style,his dialogue,his dancing moves,his tapori style,his clothes,including his turquoise bracelet.He is one of the only three actors in Bollywood who have made it in People’s Magazine along with Dharmendra and Hritik Roshan.#33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra pic.twitter.com/6WiuMjtQyW — Jon🏹 (@BeingJon_) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released on Eid in May. He has Antim and Tiger 3 in kitty. Salman will also play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.