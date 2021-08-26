‘Boycott Salman Khan’ trends on Twitter as actor clocks 33 years in Bollywood

Mumbai: Actor, producer, host, painter and most of all, ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’, Salman Khan completed his incredible 33 years in the industry today. In over three decades of career, he managed to rule millions of hearts with his charming and effortless onscreen persona.
Salman Khan made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, which saw him play a supporting role. He went on to play the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which become one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time.
As Salman clocked 33 years in Bollywood, his fans on social media recalled the actor’s glorious journey. They have been flooding the internet with pictures and videos from Salman’s films. While many are pouring in congratulatory messages, a section of netizens and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been demanding to boycott the superstar claiming he was one of the reason behind Sushant’s downfall and they will never forget that.
Apart from #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra, #BoycottSalmanKhan is trending on Twitter and there are over 34K tweets supporting this trend. Take a look at a few tweets below.
Amidst this, a few fans came out and supported Salman Khan. One user wrote, “The trend of #BoycottSalmanKhan is being run to boycott Salman Khan, but if @BeingSalmanKhan will come in front of anyone who runs this trend, then they will first run for selfie with him & upload it on social media Hundred points symbol That’s Salman Khan For U #33YearsOfSalmanKhanEra.”
Meanwhile, in terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was released on Eid in May. He has Antim and Tiger 3 in kitty. Salman will also play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited upcoming film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.