BoycottAtrangiRe trends on Twitter for "promoting" Love Jihad.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali khan, and Dhanush starrer, ‘Atrangi Re’ is facing flak for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The movie that was released on December 24 has been facing backlash from Hindus for allegedly promoting love Jihad.

The movie shows Rinku (Sara), a rebel, being forcefully married to Vishu (Dhanush) by her maternal uncles and grandmother, while she is in love with her long-term (imaginary) boyfriend, Sajjad, played by Kumar.

#BoycottAtrangiRe has been trending on Twitter as an outrage broke out following its release. Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

Hiñdu girl proudly saying she loves a Mîyan bhai and calls it a true löve story..

This is how böllyDawóod softly propagating love jíhád in our society..#Boycott_Atrangi_Re pic.twitter.com/0NJDLRy3Ny — Ravi Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@Ravitiwarii_) December 28, 2021

#Boycott_Atrangi_Re

Govarmant strict action and ban all those movies which intentionally hurt Hindu religion. ✊ pic.twitter.com/pHLktbuBMQ — Akash (@Akash29455678) December 28, 2021

Is this the language to used for terms related to deties ❓#Boycott_Atrangi_Re pic.twitter.com/x4mdn863rw — 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) December 28, 2021

#Boycott_Atrangi_Re WHICH HURTS HINDU SENTIMENTS 😠 — Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) December 28, 2021

Movie in which

👉 personal life story of other religion character is being compared baseless with spiritual ramayan



👉 There are no. Of scenes in which hindu family is portrayed cruel



👉God shiva and hanuman ji had been humiliated.



O'hindus #Boycott_Atrangi_Re open your eyes🙏 pic.twitter.com/bk0G0IUqKy — Kanak Bhardwaj (@krishnasevika77) December 28, 2021