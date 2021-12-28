BoycottAtrangiRe trends on Twitter for "promoting" Love Jihad.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali khan, and Dhanush starrer, ‘Atrangi Re’ is facing flak for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments. The movie that was released on December 24 has been facing backlash from Hindus for allegedly promoting love Jihad.
The movie shows Rinku (Sara), a rebel, being forcefully married to Vishu (Dhanush) by her maternal uncles and grandmother, while she is in love with her long-term (imaginary) boyfriend, Sajjad, played by Kumar.
#BoycottAtrangiRe has been trending on Twitter as an outrage broke out following its release. Here are a few reactions from Twitter users: