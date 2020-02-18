BoycottFilmfare trends after ‘Gully boy’ bags 13 awards

NEW DELHI: The 65th Filmfare Awards that took place on Saturday, 15 February was surely a starry affair.
However, the internet doesn’t look very impressed after the Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy creates history and becomes the only Bollywood film by bagging 13 awards.
As soon as the news about Gully Boy, the India’s submission to the Oscars managed to win 13 titles in major categories surfaced, Twitteratis slammed the decision and soon #BoycottFilmare began trending expressing their disappointment.
The Filmfare’s Wikipedia page also got edited and labelled Gully Boy’s awards as ‘paid.’
Twitter users started posting memes about the film .
One Twitter user shared an old 90s video of Salman Khan to express his dissatisfaction
In the video, the Dabbang actor is seen thrashing award shows.
“I will not go up and pick up a Filmfare award. There were three or four awards that they contacted me for; I didn’t want to go pick them up. If I win a National Award, that’s prestigious, I will go and pick it up. But I will not go to a magazine that is running on our (the film industry) strength, understand? A magazine that depends on celebrities to sell it tells you that they will give you an award and asks you to perform at the ceremony and then they sell it to Pan Parag or Manikchand, and we’re sitting there like idiots dressed to the nines.”