BoycottFilmfare trends after ‘Gully boy’ bags 13 awards

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The 65th Filmfare Awards that took place on Saturday, 15 February was surely a starry affair.

However, the internet doesn’t look very impressed after the Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy creates history and becomes the only Bollywood film by bagging 13 awards.

As soon as the news about Gully Boy, the India’s submission to the Oscars managed to win 13 titles in major categories surfaced, Twitteratis slammed the decision and soon #BoycottFilmare began trending expressing their disappointment.

13 Awards to Gutter boy .. Only 1 Award to #KabirSingh and not a single award for #Super30 ….



R u srsly fckd up @filmfare ? ..#BoycottFilmFare #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/jo5xVJPoPJ — ?​?​?​?​?​?​ (@ziddi_haq_se) February 17, 2020

Four great movies, not a single award!!!

Piece of shit awards ??#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/VPdsymKek8 — Abhinav Jha (@Jha_Abhinav754) February 16, 2020

The Filmfare’s Wikipedia page also got edited and labelled Gully Boy’s awards as ‘paid.’

Twitter users started posting memes about the film .

One Twitter user shared an old 90s video of Salman Khan to express his dissatisfaction

In the video, the Dabbang actor is seen thrashing award shows.