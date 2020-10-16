BoycottLaxmmiBomb trends on Twitter

Mumbai, Oct 16 : A hashtag demanding the boycott of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, has been trending all through Friday.

The reasons for trend are multiple. While one section of netizens are alleging stereotypical representation of the transgender community, others feel the film’s title is derogatory as it insults the Hindu Goddess Laxmi. Still others accuse the film of promoting love jihad. This is because Akshay Kumar’s character in the film is reportedly titled Asif while Kiara Advani plays a girl named Priya.

“#BoycottLaxmmiBomb for unfair and stereotypical representation of trans community. stop this religious angle to discriminate art mediums,” tweeted a user on Friday.

“This would be called a communal film and will be banned if the title is MOHAMMAD BOMB. If guy is Hindu and girl is Muslim. Just asking. #BoycottLaxmmiBomb,” shared another user.

“Can You Rename LuxmiBomb To Salma Bomb or Ayesha Bomb? A Fake Nationlist @akshaykumar #ShameOnUAkshayKumar #BoycottLaxmmiBomb,” wrote another user.

“Hey Canadian Kumar, Do you have guts to name your movie Fatima Bomb instead of Laxmmi Bomb? No one is allowed to play with our religious sentiments. #BoycottLaxmmiBomb #ShameOnUAkshayKumar,” retorted a user.

“Why defame hindu goddesses and gods. Remove Laxmi from Laxmi Bomb #BoycottLaxmmiBomb,” suggested another user.

“Why is the film named Laxmi? Why are Hindus denouncing Bollywood gods and goddesses, Hindus should oppose it openly, if possible, then they should come on the streets #BoycottLaxmmiBomb,” protested another user.

The trend didn’t go down well with Akshay Kumar’s fans, who started trending the hashtag #WeLoveUAkshayKumar.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also came out in Akshay’s support and tweeted: “Koi Shaq ??? Off-course 1st day #LaxmmiBomb dekhenge because #WeLoveUAkshayKumar.”

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, “Laxmmi Bomb” starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is slated to release on an OTT platform on November 9.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.