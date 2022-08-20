BoycottLigerMovie trends on Twitter after Vijay supports Aamir

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all geared up to make his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s directorial ‘Liger’. The film is slated to release on August 25 and currently, the team is on a promotional spree all across the country. Vijay Deverakonda and his co-actor Ananya Panday have been receiving a lot of love from fans in every event due to which the filmmakers are convinced Liger is a sure-shot success.

However, netizens have put a dent in all the hype by trending #BoycottLigerMovie on Twitter. This development came after Vijay reacted to the boycott of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha recently.

Talking to India Today, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I just think on a film set, other than the actor, director, and actress, there are many other important characters, there are 200-300 actors working on a film and all of us have staff members, so a film gives employment to many people and is a source of livelihoods for many. When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods.”

Vijay added, “Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

This statement has irked the netizens who are not happy with Vijay supporting Aamir and started the #BoycottLigerMovie trend.

Check out some tweets here:

Vijay Deverkonda blackmails Indians for families of film making crew. Indians have taken contract to look after these families.

Vijay Jee, you must convince Bollywood why they make jokes of Hindu Deities while 80% population is Hindu in India.#BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger pic.twitter.com/hzPFxBqXeQ — Rahul Kumar Mishra (@Diplomaticguru) August 19, 2022

Vijay is also doing some movie with karan jowh0re and ananya pandey. Tu ruk #BoycottLigerMovie mein time hai abhi https://t.co/M6Ck9aqSSR — NamitaJaiHind TJP Gobhiraitawing 🇮🇳🚩 (@NamitaJaiHind) August 19, 2022

Every south movies are continuously associating with dharma productions.South Industry also learn how to earn money without joining with them.

Make Liger disaster movie so that they will never join with these urduwood

Budget-130 crores

U know what to do……

#BoycottLigerMovie pic.twitter.com/cp0y8mLQxO — Bibek Kumar (@bibek3825) August 19, 2022