BoycottRadhikaApte trends on Twitter; actress accused of ‘destroying culture’

Mumbai: Social media trolling is nothing new for celebrities and in the day and age of internet trolls manage to dig up most bizarre things from someone’s past and brutally troll them.

In one such instance, actress Radhika Apte, who also cemented her presence in the OTT world with a series of films and series, recently found herself amid controversy after old pictures of hers surfaced online from her film Parched.

The pictures feature the actress in an intimate scene and it didn’t sit well with the Twitteratis, who jumps the gun on every occasion they get, even if it is a trivial situation. ‘Boycott Radhika Apte’ has been trending on social media as the netizens found her nude photos from the film objecting.

WE SHOULD UNITE TO PROTECT OUR CULTURE 🚩 #BoycottRadhikaApte — Anil Sharma 🇮🇳 (@AnilSharma4BJP) August 13, 2021

Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video.



The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy — Its_vikrama_Aditya🇮🇳 (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021

FOR MONEY RADHIKA IS SPOILING CULTURE VIA NUDE SCENES 😡#BoycottRadhikaApte@beingarun28 — Anuj Tyagi🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ANUJTY001) August 13, 2021

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine.



We demand government to#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3YPvnuTQcT — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

That is the meaning of Bollywood. Insulting Vedic Sanatan Dharma Sanskrit tradition, culture.#BoycottRadhikaApte — Lilam Mandal (@LilamMandal) August 13, 2021

Earlier, speaking to ETimes about her nude scene in Parched, the actress had expressed that although the experience was intimidating, she felt it allowed her to explore her body and sexuality.

She said, “Having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now, I can bare it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. Of course, that film went to so many places and that led to more work and appreciation.”

The film ‘Parched’ was directed by Leena Yadav, and starred Adil Hussain, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It was produced by Ajay Devgn