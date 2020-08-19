BPCL goes online, launches digital payment options for customers

By Nihad Amani Updated: 19th August 2020 6:16 pm IST
New LPG billers added for remote gas cylinder booking

Hyderabad: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has now launched a digital initiative to aid their customers to book and pay for gas at their convenience.

BPCL customers can book gas cylinders either through a simple Whatsapp message on 1800224344 or a missed-call to 77109-55555. The company also provides app based facilitieson platforms such as Bharatgas Mobile App, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Phone Pe, Google Pay, et.c to book refills.

Customers can also use for Amazon’s Alexa for bookings:

Furthermore, bookings and payment of gas cylinders can be also be made through Amazon’s Alexa voice interaction, which will complete the transaction seamlessly without any click, said a press release from BPCL on Wednesday.

This initiative has come about due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and also to follow guidelines which will help in maintaining social distance and contactless payments during delivery of LPG Cylinders.

The BPCL has also assured its 26.83 lakh customers complete safety as its delivery boys will always be wearing mask and gloves, apart from maintaining social distancing norms. They will also use sanitizers while delivering cylinders at doorsteps of customers.

